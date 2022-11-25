Photos: Austin Theory Shows Off His Body Transformation

Austin Theory is currently in the midst of his second stint on the WWE main roster and has been steadily pushed on television.

He had been a part of a storyline with Vince McMahon for several months, but that pairing ended when McMahon resigned from the company. Theory was regarded as the next John Cena by McMahon prior to his WWE retirement.

Theory had been in possession of the Money In The Bank briefcase since July 2nd, when he won it and cashed it in on the November 7th episode of WWE RAW against United States Champion Seth Rollins, but fell short.

Now, Theory is getting a character makeover and is being pushed hard by Triple H. Theory showed off his impressive body transformation over the last ten years in a recent Instagram post:

Theory will compete for the United States Title in a triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series on Saturday.