Photos: Batista And Bobby Lashley Cross Paths

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ran into former WWE Champion Batista earlier today in Tampa, FL. Lashley posted three photos with Batista, and also commented on a potential match between the two.

Lashley captioned the photos with the following-

“So good seeing my good friend @davebautista. And Yes I will give you a title shot if you ever return! [smile emoji] [fist emoji]. Nevertheless Congrats on all your successes brotha.”

Batista has not responded to Lashley’s comments as of this writing.

Lashley and Batista teamed up and worked several multi-man matches back in 2006 on the SmackDown brand. Their only singles match came on the October 6, 2006 SmackDown show, a bout that ended in a No Contest due to outside interference.

Here are Lashley’s photos-