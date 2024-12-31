Photos: Beth Phoenix Flaunts Impressive Body Transformation

Beth Phoenix has opened up about her impressive body transformation journey over the past year, sharing the results with her fans on Instagram.

Phoenix, who signed with WWE in 2004, initially made her mark in OVW before joining the main roster in 2007. During her illustrious career, she became a three-time Women’s Champion and a one-time Divas Champion, cementing her legacy as one of WWE’s most dominant performers. She retired in 2012 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Post-retirement, Phoenix made occasional returns to the ring and served as a color commentator for WWE NXT before stepping away from that role in 2021. Her most recent match was at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in February 2023, where she teamed with her husband, Adam Copeland, to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed-tag team match.

In August 2024, Phoenix confirmed that she was no longer under contract with WWE. Today, she took to Instagram to share her remarkable physical transformation over the past year, inspiring fans and reflecting her continued dedication to fitness and wellness.