Photos: Bianca Belair Shows Off Her Bikini Body With Inspirational Message

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shared the following on her Instagram:

“For the past 10 weeks I have been training for the @wbffentertainment Pro Atlantic City Pro Am, & this weekend all of that hardwork got to play out on stage!

I’ll be posting more photos throughout the day with results!

-Bikini- Made by ME

This journey has taught me so much about myself & how much I have grown and evolved from that little girl in High School and College who was obsessed with being the best but took it too far and over trained constantly. The little girl who had such an unhealthy relationship with food and struggled with eating disorders that even years later as an adult I couldn’t even hear the word ‘diet’ without being triggered.

I wanted to push myself, test myself… see if I could commit without taking it too far, see if I had learned to listen to my body, see if I could diet again and have self control without going off on the deep end. I truly faced my fears with this one. I invested these 10 weeks to relearn myself and it took me on a self discovery journey of self love, commitment, and dedication to myself. It was physically challenging with finding time to train consistently between my WWE schedule of being on the road for live events, TV’s, traveling internationally to Mexico & Saudi Arabia, having historical matches like the Ladder Match, Last Woman Standing Match, & 45 minutes in a War Games match the WEEK BEFORE the competition! It was so hard but I gave it my all… sometimes after my matches and shows I was right there in the gym late at night getting my workouts in and constant travel with meal prep food to stick to my diet… but just as much as it was physically challenging it was more so mental!

I have evolved. I have matured. I do have self control. I have learned the importance of balance and I do listen to my body now! I have completely fallen in love with who I have become and I will be forever grateful for this journey. Thank you @wbffentertainment for welcoming me with open arms into your world and providing a space where I could also show up unapologetically me and a space I could use to navigate this personal journey! I felt right at home! Fitness + FASHION!!!! I’m in 😍!

And thank you to my amazing coach @n8fitness!!!”