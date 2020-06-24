Photos: Bobby Fish Reveals New Ink

WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era recently had new ink done. Fish had the work done by tattoo artist Patrick Flynn, who revealed the sleeve on Instagram. The sleeve features vintage portraits of Fish’s mother and father, and two Koi fish that represent his daughters.

Fish also posted the photos to Instagram and wrote, “What a special couple days this was for me.. Thank you @patrickflynntattoos .. Connection is what it is to be human, in my opinion and this particular business transaction turned into just that! I visited Asheville, NC during these crazy days in which we live and picked up some ink, if you will (while making a new friend)! Patrick was the right artist to do this work so, I decided the travel, etc. was all part of the experience. I’m not going to explain the details of the synchronicities that lined up in my life which made what was already a sentimental piece of art work, a Devine expression of Love, Faith and remembrance all wrapped up in what at times could be considered a challenge. A special person in my world asked me if this felt “empowering,” in a way and in that moment, without premeditation I answered, “Yes!” HE dropped that answer onto my spirit.. It is real! #OneLove PS: We need to give this thing a week to settle down. Super inflamed and agitated at the moment. That was a good amount of ink in 48 hours, So, I will repost the actual finished product next week!”

Flynn is based out of Asheville, NC and was featured on Inkmaster season 13. You can see the full posts from Flynn and Fish below, and scroll to see the various photos: