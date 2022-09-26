Photos: Braun Strowman Shows Off His Body Transformation

Braun Strowman is dedicated to getting into the greatest shape of his life and spends a significant amount of time in the gym.

Despite having a prosperous run on the main roster and being a top star, including his crowning moment occurring when he won the Universal Title at WrestleMania 36 by defeating the legendary Goldberg, he was let go by WWE in June 2021, only to be brought back by the company earlier this month.

Last week in Salt Lake City, Strowman competed in his first official bout since returning to SmackDown. In the match, he defeated Alpha Academy’s Otis.

It was in 2015 when he made his first appearance on WWE television as the Black Sheep of The Wyatt Family. In a recent post on Twitter, he displayed the significant changes that have taken place in his body since that time, as can be seen below: