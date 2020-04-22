Photos: Candice LeRae Debuts New Look

Candice LeRae revealed a new darker look in a segment during tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.
Following the recent win over Tommaso Ciampa with LeRae’s help, Johnny Gargano opened a segment on tonight’s show from the dinner table at their home, ranting about how NXT is a cookie-cutter world where the bad people are thriving and the good people aren’t appreciated, like he and his wife. LeRae went on to say that she has also been under-appreciated ever since stepping foot in NXT, and like her husband, she is tired of sacrificing, and will no longer eat second. Gargano later said that he and LeRae will make history by becoming the first married couple to reign over NXT together as NXT Champion and NXT Women’s Champion.
There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for LeRae and Gargano, but the feud with Ciampa is done and reportedly won’t be brought back after the recent “Empty Building” match that Gargano won. You can see a few shots from tonight’s segment below:
"The #WWENXT that I love has been turned into a where the good people are taken advantage of and the horrible people and are for it." – @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/EtfUneVREd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 23, 2020
"You know what? I'm not going to eat second anymore." – @CandiceLeRae
New hair, new attitude. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/8XKAdjWjjl
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2020
The many faces of @CandiceLeRae. She'll keep you guessing. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/YBEzpcdlGy
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 23, 2020
Step 1. pic.twitter.com/BH9B27HwAZ
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 23, 2020
The first-ever married couple to reign together as #WWENXT #WomensChampion & #NXTChampion.
They it. @JohnnyGargano @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/Ee0z3ivy5I
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2020
"It's our way." @JohnnyGargano & @CandiceLeRae are done playing nice and ready to rebuild #WWENXT… in their image. pic.twitter.com/78LmHfwoxT
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2020