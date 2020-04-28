Photos: Captain Tom Moore To Receive Custom WWE Championship From Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is gifting a custom WWE Title belt to World War II veteran Tom Moore for his 100th birthday.

Moore, a former Captain in the British Army, has been in the news as of late for his fundraising efforts for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), which began with a sponsored 100-lap walk around his garden in Bedfordshire, England. Moore has already raised more than 29 million British pounds for the NHS.

Drew tweeted images of the custom WWE Title belt being sent to Moore and wrote, “As WWE Champion it is my honor, on behalf of @WWE, to celebrate the 100th birthday and extraordinary achievements of @CaptainTomMoore with a personalized WWE title. Happy birthday sir, and thank you. #WalkWithTom #CaptainTomMoore”

Drew also spoke with UK Metro and called Moore a true hero.

“I am proud that WWE has created a WWE Championship title for Captain Tom Moore featuring personalized side plates to celebrate his 100th birthday and commemorate his achievements for the NHS,” McIntyre said. “He is a true hero who stepped up when his country called in World War II and who stepped up again today with the same selfless courage and determination to help others. At WWE, our mission is to put smiles on people’s faces around the world. Captain Tom Moore has achieved that by uniting millions across the world in support of his truly outstanding fundraising endeavors. Captain Tom, I look forward to shaking your hand in person someday.”

Below is Drew’s full tweet with photos, along with WWE’s announcement on the gift, wishing Moore a Happy 100th:

