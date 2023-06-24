Photos: Carmella Shows Off Her 20 Week Baby Bump

After revealing photos of her pregnancy at the 20-week mark, WWE Superstar Carmella has reached the halfway mark.

After previously dealing with infertility, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion confirmed earlier this year that she is pregnant.

Carmella took to Twitter to show off her baby bump and celebrate halfway through her pregnancy with a Ben & Jerry’s cone.

This will be Carmella and Corey Graves’ first child as a couple, however Graves has children from a prior relationship.

Carmella explained why she went public with her infertility difficulties in May.

You can check out her post and photos below: