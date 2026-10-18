Photos: Carmelo Hayes And Kelani Jordan Get Married In Miami

WWE Superstars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan have officially tied the knot, celebrating their wedding on Saturday, October 17, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

The couple shared glimpses of their special day on Instagram, giving fans a look at their wedding celebrations.

Jordan, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, reposted a photograph of herself and Hayes at their reception with the caption “THE BRIGHAMS,” referencing Hayes’ real name, Christian Brigham. Hayes also shared a photograph of himself wearing a tuxedo, accompanied by the caption “The calm.”

Photographer Reem shared additional images from the ceremony on Instagram, offering another look at the newlyweds’ celebration. Hayes and Jordan began dating in 2023 while both were competing on WWE’s NXT brand.

The couple announced their engagement in July 2025 after Hayes proposed at the Grand Wailea resort in Maui, Hawaii.

Earlier this year, speculation circulated that the two had already married after engagement photographs surfaced online. However, Hayes addressed those rumors during an April appearance on the Battleground Podcast, confirming that their wedding was scheduled for October. Both stars have enjoyed significant accomplishments in WWE.

Jordan captured the NXT Women’s Championship from Kendal Grey at NXT Heatwave on August 30, 2026. She also made history as the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Hayes, meanwhile, is a former NXT Champion and WWE United States Champion.

PWMania.com congratulates Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan on their marriage and wishes them all the best as they begin this new chapter together.