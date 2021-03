Photos: Charlotte Flair No Longer On WrestleMania Ticket Banners

WWE has removed Charlotte Flair from several WrestleMania 37 promotional graphics. Flair had been featured on several graphics for WrestleMania 37 tickets, along with Bianca Belair, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and rapper Bad Bunny. Damian Priest was also featured on some of the graphics. She was still included on the graphics as of Thursday of this week, but she is no longer featured in new graphics posted today to promote WrestleMania tickets going on sale.

Flair was not replaced by any other Superstar on the graphics, just removed. It’s also interesting to note that WWE had many Superstars tweet graphics to promote Thursday’s pre-sale, and then tweet again to promote today’s general on-sale. Flair tweeted a graphic for the pre-sale that featured no one but herself, similar to individual graphics that other WWE Superstars tweeted. She did not tweet to promote today’s on-sale.

You can see the graphics from Thursday below, along with some of the new graphics under them.

Flair has not been announced for a WrestleMania 37 match as of this writing, but she was rumored to challenge RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

#WrestleMania is back in business. Use presale code TWEETS right now to get your 🎟 at: https://t.co/wKcN7wtj0H pic.twitter.com/PiDjL1np2z — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2021

#WrestleMania is back in business. Use presale code NETWORK right now at https://t.co/9dMQ5jDmc0 to get your tickets! pic.twitter.com/kHiPTwB53Z — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 18, 2021

Be the first to get your tickets to WWE’s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania! Use presale code: QUEEN pic.twitter.com/69EQE09aij — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 18, 2021

