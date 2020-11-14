Photos: Chelsea Green Shares Xray Photos & Comments On SmackDown Injury

As noted, WWE announced that Chelsea Green suffered a broken left wrist during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Green made her official blue brand debut in a Fatal 4 Way Survivor Series qualifier, which also featured Natalya, Tamina Snuka and the winner, Liv Morgan. Green only worked around a minute of the match as she disappeared to the outside after being kicked off the apron by Morgan early on.

Green took to Instagram after SmackDown and posted photos from the hospital, including x-ray shots. Green mentioned having a broken arm, but WWE’s report says a broken left wrist.

“Just another twist in my @wwe story tonight! If you wondered where I went after my entrance, here’s your answer… another broken arm. Nothing I haven’t dealt with before! I’ll be back before you know it! [blue heart emoji],” she wrote.

Green suffered the same injury back on March 13, 2019 when wrestling her first NXT TV tapings match, a dark match win over Jessi Kamea. She was out of action for a little over three months with that injury.