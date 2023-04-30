Photos: CM Punk At Impact Wrestling Tapings In Chicago

The stars are in town for tonight’s big Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Chicago, IL.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Trinity made her debut at Friday night’s Impact taping, and she is scheduled to wrestle against KiLynn King tonight. Mercedes Mone will be there again tonight to show her support for Trinity.

AEW’s CM Punk was also seen arriving as a visitor for the tapings. He was invited to the show and security brought him into the arena. You can check out photos of Punk arriving at the venue below.

As seen below, Punk has shaved his head to revert to his bald appearance from his time in WWE. He also took pictures with several people including Jordynne Grace and Ricky Morton.