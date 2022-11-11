Photos: CM Punk Makes His First Public Appearance Since Backstage Altercation With The Elite

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk’s AEW contract could be bought out following his backstage altercation with The Elite.

CM Punk made a public return as a commentator for the Cage Fury Fighting Championships CFFC 114 event. The event aired on UFC Fight Pass on Thursday night. Since November of 2018, CM Punk has provided occasional commentary for CFFC.

Punk said, “I’ve missed the fights and tonight I’m not gonna do that” during his introduction.