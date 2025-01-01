Photos: Cora Jade Shows Off Her Stylish New Tattoo

Cora Jade has debuted a striking new tattoo, revealing the artwork on her Instagram stories. The design features a snake winding its way down her forearm and onto her hand, adding to her edgy persona.

Jade has had an eventful year, starting with a setback due to a leg injury sustained in January 2024 during a Women’s Title match against Lyra Valkyria at an NXT live event. The injury sidelined her for months, but she made a triumphant return on October 1 at NXT’s CW premiere, aiding Roxanne Perez in her victory over Giulia to retain the Women’s Title.

The return marked Jade’s re-entry into NXT’s spotlight, though she and Perez later lost to Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer at Halloween Havoc. Now fully back in action, Jade’s new ink is another bold statement, reflecting her fierce and rebellious character. Fans can catch a glimpse of the tattoo on her social media.