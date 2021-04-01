Photos: Dax Harwood Gets Stitches After AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Dax Harwood had to get stitches after last night’s AEW Dynamite brawl between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle. Dynamite saw The Inner Circle ambush The Pinnacle and beat them all around Daily’s Place. Santana and Ortiz took out FTR and ended up covered in blood from the wound to Harwood’s head.

Here are photos & videos of the injury and stitches-

