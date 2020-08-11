Photos: Dominik Mysterio Hurt By Kendo Stick Attack From Seth Rollins

Dominik Mysterio took to social media after tonight’s WWE RAW opener and revealed the welts on his body from the kendo stick shots he took from Seth Rollins and Murphy. As noted, RAW opened with Dominik and Rollins signing their SummerSlam contract. Dominik also signed his contract to become a WWE Superstar. Rollins would go on to defeat Humberto Carrillo but the post-match segment saw Rollins and Murphy destroy Dominik with kendo stick shots.

Rollins announced during the contract signing that Dominik will be able to use any weapons during their SummerSlam match. Rollins noted that Dominik can bring any weapon he wants to the match so there will be no excuse from the Mysterio family when Rollins ends his career.

You can see a few tweets from the segment below, along with a backstage photo posted to Instagram. Use the arrows to scroll the Instagram photos, which show a front & back look at the damage done by the kendo stick.