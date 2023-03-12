Photos: Dragon Lee Makes His In-Ring Debut At WWE NXT Live Event

Dragon Lee has made his official WWE NXT in-ring debut.

Lee faced Eddy Thorpe at Saturday night’s NXT live event from St. Petersburg. Thorpe is the former Karl Fredericks, so Lee wasn’t the only one with a NJPW connection in this match.

We expect full results from St. Petersburg shortly.

Thorpe signed with WWE in January and made his debut on a recent NXT Level Up episode, facing Dante Chen. Thorpe was then defeated by Axiom at the February 24 live event in Jacksonville, and he defeated Oro Mensah on the March 3 episode of NXT Level Up. WWE appears to be impressed with Thorpe and has scheduled him to wrestle Xyon Quinn on next week’s Level Up (spoilers).

Lee signed with WWE in December and planned to relocate his family in January before beginning work at the WWE Performance Center. However, visa issues caused the move to be delayed, and Lee did not arrive until last week. As previously stated, he made his NXT TV debut at Roadblock last Tuesday.

Below are two fan photos from Lee vs. Thorpe: