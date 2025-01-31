Photos: Early WWE Royal Rumble Setup Construction In Progress

The setup for WWE Royal Rumble is officially underway, as leaked photos of the construction process have surfaced on social media.

With just one day to go, WWE is gearing up for this year’s Royal Rumble premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. While the main event has yet to be officially announced, it is widely expected to be the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Other featured matches on the card include:

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match

– The Women’s Royal Rumble Match

– WWE Tag Team Champions DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) in a Two Out of Three Falls Match

You can check out an early construction photo of the setup below: