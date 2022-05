Following his victory against AJ Styles at the 2022 Wrestlemania Backlash PLE, Edge appeared on the May 9th 2022 edition of WWE RAW with a new look.

Edge, who now has short hair, talked about Rhea Ripley joining The Judgment Day faction. Edge said he talked to Ripley and he was the reason why her and Liv Morgan split up as a tag team.

Photos of Edge’s new look and highlights from the promo can be seen below: