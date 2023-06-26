Photos: Eric Bischoff Shaves His Head

Eric Bischoff went above and beyond for a good cause on Sunday night, shaving his head to raise funds.

Bishoff, better known as the former WCW President/WWE RAW General Manager, did so on Sunday night’s Top Guy Weekend with AdFreeShow, donating money to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Top Guy weekend included live shows, meet and greets, and other activities, as Bischoff has several shows on the network, including 83 Weeks and Strictly Business.

They raised $13,500 for the donation. Kevin Sullivan was among the celebrities who attended the event.

You can see the photos below: