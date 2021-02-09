Photos: Erik and Sarah Logan Welcome Their First Child

Erik of The Viking Raiders took to Twitter this morning to announce the birth of his first child with his wife, Sarah Rowe (fka Sarah Logan). Raymond Cash Rowe was born at 8 pounds 11 ounces and 21.75 inches. Erik noted that Sarah spent 44 hours in labor.

“Raymond Cash Rowe 8lbs 11oz 21.75” After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe. He’s perfect. #rowesborg @sarahrowe #weebabycash,” he wrote.

Sarah added on Instagram, “After 44 hrs of labor He was worth every second.”

Sarah has been away from WWE since June 2020 after announcing that she was stepping away from the sport for the foreseeable future. WWE posted a congratulatory announcement on the birth of Baby Raymond on their website today.