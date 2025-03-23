Photos: Giulia Makes WWE NXT Return Following Injury And Visa Issues

Giulia has officially returned to NXT, making her first appearance since dropping the NXT Women’s Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at NXT Roadblock. Her comeback took place at a recent NXT live event in Bartow, Florida, where she launched a surprise attack on Cora Jade, signaling her next feud as NXT Stand & Deliver draws near.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE was forced to make the title change due to two separate issues—a minor injury Giulia was dealing with, and complications surrounding her visa status. These circumstances led to the decision to have her put over Vaquer in the high-stakes double title match at Roadblock.

Now back in action, Giulia wasted no time reasserting herself as a major force in the NXT women’s division. Her vicious assault on Cora Jade not only set the tone for their budding rivalry but also re-established Giulia as a top star and a dominant presence heading into WrestleMania weekend.

With the road to Stand & Deliver heating up, fans can expect an intense program between Giulia and Cora Jade—one that’s sure to showcase Giulia’s renewed momentum and her trademark aggression.

Click here for complete results.

In case anyone wasn't sure what Giulia is focused on right now, it's getting the NXT Women's Championship back #nxtbartow pic.twitter.com/jW0g7kxUwQ — Michael M (@DarthMikeRises) March 23, 2025