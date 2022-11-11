Photos: Impact Wrestling Stars Get Married

Congratulations to Impact Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin. The couple recently married.

In February, they announced their engagement. They’ve been together since at least early 2020, when they were both in WWE. Chelsea Green, Dr. Britt Baker, Wendy Choo, McKenzie Mitchell, and Tasha Steelz were among the wrestlers in attendance at the bridal party and wedding ceremony.

Maclin is the Forgotten Sons stable’s former WWE star Steve Cutler. Purrazzo has previously held the Knockouts Championship and the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! Check out the photos Purrazzo shared on Instagram Stories below: