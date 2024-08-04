Photos: Jacob Fatu Wearing Walking Boot Following WWE SummerSlam

Fans became concerned about Jacob Fatu’s health after his scary bump at WWE SummerSlam.

He and the rest of The Bloodline, including Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton, competed in the main event of Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa in a Bloodline Rules Match. In the end, Rhodes went over to keep the title.

During the match, Fatu splashed Cody from the top rope into the announce table. His leg smacked the edge of the table, and he immediately expressed signs of discomfort, leading fans to believe he had sustained a serious injury. WWE personnel observed him being assisted to the back following the fight.

i dont think jacob fatu is actually hurt tbh i just feel like they did this just so he couldnt help solo anymore and so him and roman didnt interact yet pic.twitter.com/M9XlpWzx9B — jesse (@solsrvca) August 4, 2024

On Sunday morning, Fatu was seen wearing a walking boot, as shown below. The nature and severity of his injury remain unknown at the moment.

We hope Fatu swift recovery.