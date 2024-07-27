Photos: Joe Hendry Appears At WWE NXT Live Event

Friday night’s live event for WWE NXT took place at the Tom Fellows Community Center in Davenport, Florida. The event featured a TNA Wrestling star. The crossover between WWE and TNA has resulted in TNA stars appearing on NXT television and vice versa.

Joe Hendry made an appearance at the event, adding to his NXT appearance streak. Hendry received a strong reaction in his first NXT appearance, where he worked a battle royal before being eliminated first. Hendry generated significant social media traffic for the company and has appeared several times since then.

He defeated Gallus with a six-man tag team match involving Shiloh and Je’Von Evans.

Here are some photos: