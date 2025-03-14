Photos: John Cena’s New Look Sparks Buzz Among WWE Fans

John Cena’s hairstyle has been a topic of discussion among fans, with many hoping he would bring back his iconic buzz cut for his final year in WWE. However, Cena appears to have a different plan.

For the majority of his wrestling career, Cena’s buzz cut was a signature look, making it a fitting choice for his farewell run. But as he continues his heel turn and alliance with The Rock, fans are more eager than ever to see what he does next—both in the ring and in terms of his appearance.

With Cena set to return to WWE TV this Monday on Raw, anticipation is growing. Recent public photos of Cena have surfaced, showing no bald spot visible, putting to rest speculation about his hairline as he continues his WWE journey.