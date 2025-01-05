Photos: JoJo Offerman Works AEW Collision Taping

A familiar face to longtime WWE fans turned up at the AEW television taping on Saturday night.

Prior to the AEW Collision on TNT live broadcast on January 4, 2025, former WWE Raw ring announcer and Total Divas cast member JoJo Offerman made an appearance.

The widow of late WWE legend Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) appeared in the ring and served as a ring announcer for a dark match that took place prior to the live telecast, which aired on TNT and aired via simulcast on MAX.

Check out photos of JoJo Offerman’s appearance at the 1/4 AEW Collision taping at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. via the post embedded below courtesy of the official X account of PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone.