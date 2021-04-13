Photos: Kelly Kelly Ties The Knot

Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) tied the knot this past weekend. Kelly revealed on Instagram that she and her partner Joe Coba got married. She started dating the businessman in 2019, and they were engaged in June 2020. The ceremony took place this past Friday at Serendipity Garden Weddings in Oak Glen, California.

Kelly wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, “It’s you and me forever baby! @joebcoba You truly are my whole world, lover, and best friend. I cannot wait to walk with you hand and hand thru life. And honestly it’s the best feeling in the world to call you my husband! ‘Love is passion, obsession, someone you can’t live without. Find someone you can love like crazy and who will love you the same way back.'”

Joe added in a post of his own, “We made it! Married and couldn’t be happier. Thanks to everyone who came out. I couldn’t have dreamt a enjoyable time with family, friends and my newly wedded WIFE!!!”

WWE wished the happy couple a wonderful future together on their website.

