Photos: Kenny Omega And Kota Ibushi Reunite

Kota Ibushi recently reunited with his Golden Lovers partner and good friend Kenny Omega.

For the most part of 2024, the two stars have been inactive. Omega spent months on the sidelines before undergoing surgery after revealing in December 2023 that he had been diagnosed with diverticulitis.

If the top star had not been diagnosed at the time, he could have died from a blood infection, which had a 50 percent chance of occurring. In August, it was reported that Omega is ‘training with moderate intensity.’

Despite this, he continues to experience abdominal weakness and has not taken any bumps. There is still no timetable for his in-ring return.

As shown below, Ibushi posted two new photos of the two on Instagram. In the caption, Ibushi wrote, “We’re just a few steps away from world domination! It’s been a while since we had a golden practice. We’re not done yet. Next AEW!!!”