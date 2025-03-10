Photos: Leyla Hirsch Gets Married

Former AEW/ROH star Leyla Hirsch and Jordan Haykin, her long-time girlfriend, got married last month. Hirsch took to her Instagram account and shared some photos from the wedding while also writing a heartfelt message.

Hirsch wrote, “This past month has been crazy to say the least. On February 28th, 2025, I finally got to tie the knot and marry my forever person. I am beyond grateful for all of the people that were there to celebrate with us. I am extremely excited to see what comes next for us. I love you, Jordan Haykin-Hirsch”.

This comes after it was revealed that Hirsch has left the company. Hirsch’s final match with ROH took place at Final Battle 2024.

