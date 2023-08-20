Photos: Liv Morgan Reveals Her New Look

While she is not on television due to an injury, Liv Morgan changed her appearance.

On a July episode of WWE RAW, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was scheduled to wrestle Morgan, but Ripley attacked Morgan before the match began.

This resulted in a beat-down angle in which Morgan was apparently written off the show as they “Pillmanized” (chair on arm spot) Morgan’s arm.

Morgan was overheard complaining that she couldn’t move her arm while selling the attack. Morgan was seen leaving RAW in a sling the week before after being checked on following a barricade spot.

Morgan announced earlier this month that she was changing up her look and shared these photos of her shorter hair on her Instagram story: