PHOTOS: Lucha Masks Being Made To Help With CoronaVirus

A few of Mexico’s lucha libre wrestlers are now sewing face masks to help out and earn a living during the coronavirus pandemic. The BBC reported this week that lucha talents in Mexico were looking for other ways to make money after shows were put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It was noted that the tradition of wearing elaborate costumes and masks means they were well-placed to use their skills and materials to make protective masks for the people.

El Hijo de Soberano, who lives in Torreón, spoke with the BBC and said he was having a hard time with finances when his wife suggested the mask gig.

“Last week we had a very difficult time and my wife says to me: ‘Why don’t we make face masks?’ So we made some, but using the material we had for the costumes. We use the lycra and the fabrics that are used in the wrestling suit makings. They have double stitching, fabric reinforcement,” he said.

Soberano is selling masks for 150 Mexican pesos (or around $6), with designs associated with legendary lucha stars such as Blue Demon and El Santo. Soberano said he’s receiving orders from all over Mexico, where there are few regular protective masks still for sale. Retired lucha star Isaías Huerta (known as El Gato Gris or Grey Cat) lives in Puebla and is also making masks to help with the COVID-19 outbreak. He had to shut down his wrestling attire workshop when the government ordered all non-essential businesses to close in March. He first made the protective masks for his family, but later decided to scale up and make masks with legendary lucha stars, including La Parka, Dr. Wagner and Black Taurus. Huerta is selling his masks for 50 Mexican pesos (or around $2). He’s also taking custom orders from lucha superfans.

