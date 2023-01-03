Photos: Mandy Rose and Her Fiancée Tino Sabbatelli on New Year’s Eve

After she won the NXT Women’s Championship, Mandy Rose quickly established herself as one of the most reliable female professional wrestlers in NXT. Because of her tireless effort, Rose was able to silence a significant number of her critics, but that is irrelevant now. It came as a surprise to many people when WWE decided to let Rose go just one day after she dropped the NXT Women’s Title.

Due to the content that Rose posted on her FanTime account, she was let go from her contract with WWE. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a good number of fans were angered by this and even pointed out WWE’s double standards.

As PWMania.com previously reported, according to the FanTime.com Instagram account, Rose made a million dollars during the month of December. They wrote, “Congratulations to @mandysacs for making 1 Million $$$ in a month! Finished 2022 like a champ 🔥 💪”

Below are some recent photos of Rose and her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli (and their Rolls Royce) on New Year’s Eve.