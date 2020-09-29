Photos: Mandy Rose Pays Tribute To Trish Stratus With Ring Gear On RAW

Mandy Rose paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on last night’s RAW, and Trish responded with public praise on social media today.

As noted, last night’s RAW saw Rose make her official return to RAW with new tag team partner Dana Brooke, who is also an official member of the red brand roster now. They defeated Lana and Natalya.

Fans on Twitter pointed out how Rose wore similar ring gear to Trish did several years ago, as seen below. Trish acknowledged the tribute and said Rose is killing it.

Trish wrote, “I see you @WWE_MandyRose [eyes emoji] #ShesKillingIt #WWERAW @WWE”

Stratus also agreed with a fan who said Rose is the hottest wrestler in the ring since Trish was active.

Rose took to Twitter this afternoon and confirmed the tribute, noting that Trish is who she looks up to. She also commented on Brooke joining her on the RAW brand.

She wrote, “In case anyone missed it, #MandyNightRaw has arrived…& she didn’t come alone [smirking face emoji] [flexed biceps emoji] [growing heart emoji] @DanaBrookeWWE [face throwing a kiss emoji] – Also this gear is inspired by the one and only, greatest of all time, the woman I look up to @trishstratuscom [growing heart emoji x 2] [raising hands emoji x 2] [women with bunny ears emoji]”

