Mandy Rose didn’t let the fact that she was released from WWE in December 2022 ruin her holiday season. Rose posted photos from a Christmas-themed photo shoot to her social media accounts, along with the message below.

“Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support I’ve gotten the last couple weeks. Also click here for 50% off subscriptions now until new years! http://fantime.com/fitmandyinfo”

You can check out the photos below: