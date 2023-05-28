Photos: Mandy Rose Reunites With WWE Stars At Bikini Yacht Party

Despite the fact that Mandy Rose has been away from WWE for a while, she is still continuing her modeling career and living her best life.

Due to the adult content Rose posted on her FanTime page, which made the company uncomfortable, Rose was fired from WWE in December. On the post-Deadline episode of NXT TV, Rose lost the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez, a match that had been scheduled for New Year’s Evil a few weeks later. The next day, Rose was let go.

Following her release from WWE, Rose spoke out about her departure while appearing on the Tamron Hall Show. She later questioned why she was unable to manage her FanTime page while competing for WWE. In addition, she questioned why it was acceptable for the business to repost the image of herself by the pool, which was at the time covered by the NXT and NXT UK Women’s Championships.

As can be seen below, Rose recently got together with several WWE stars, including Roxanne Perez, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, and Jacy Jayne.