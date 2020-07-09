Photos: Mia Yim Beat Up In Street Fight At NXT Great American Bash

Wednesday’s Night Two of the WWE NXT Great American Bash opened up with a women’s Street Fight, which saw Candice LeRae get the win over Mia Yim. Yim took to Twitter after the show and revealed several welts and bruises on her body. She captioned the photos with a quote from late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

She wrote, “‘We got turned down, we failed, had setbacks, had to start over a lot of times. But we kept going at it. In anybody’s case that’s always the distinguishing factor.’ Nipsey Hussle #HBIC #WWENXT #NXTGAB”

Yim also reacted to boyfriend Keith Lee making history by becoming the NXT Champion and NXT North American Champion at the same time after defeating Adam Cole in the “Winner Takes All” main event.

“Keith Lee DID IT!!!! #NXTGAB #WWENXT,” she tweeted.