Photos: MJF Engaged to Be Married

AEW star MJF and Naomi Rosenblum have announced their engagement and plan to wed. Today, MJF not only congratulated her on her birthday but also revealed he is engaged to be married to her.

In the earlier part of this year, Rosenblum made a guest appearance on an episode of Dynamite, that featured an elaborate entrance in which he was carried out to the ring on the throne. Rosenblum can be seen to be the woman he kisses as he enters the ring in the video that can be seen below.

Since his return at the All Out pay-per-view, MJF has become one of the primary focuses of AEW TV programming. It would appear that he will be the next in line to challenge for the World Championship after a winner is determined at Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday.

Here are some photos of the happy couple:

You can check out MJF’s Happy Birthday message and announcement below: