Photos: Naomi Appears At NYC Premiere In Neck Brace

On Monday, Trinity Fatu (Naomi) was unexpectedly removed from her scheduled media appearances promoting Queen of the Ring, which is set for release on March 7th. However, it appears that decision has since been reversed.

According to PWInsider, WWE originally pulled Naomi from promotional events to further sell the brutal storyline attack she suffered at Elimination Chamber at the hands of Jade Cargill.

Cargill, who had been absent since mid-November after a mystery attack, made a shocking return at the start of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match. Naomi was about to lock up with Liv Morgan when Cargill ambushed her, eliminating her from the match before it even started.

Despite WWE’s initial move to limit her appearances, Naomi attended the New York City premiere of Queen of the Ring on Tuesday—and she did so while keeping her WWE storyline intact.

She arrived at the event alongside Jimmy Uso, notably wearing a neck brace, maintaining the illusion of injury from the Elimination Chamber assault.

Fans can check out photos from the premiere below.

With Naomi now back in the spotlight, her rivalry with Cargill is expected to escalate in the coming weeks, setting the stage for a heated showdown.