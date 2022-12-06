Photos: Naomi Attends Atlanta Hawks Game With Top AEW Star

Outside of the WWE bubble, Naomi attended Monday’s Atlanta Hawks game with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

The two wrestlers had great seats for the NBA game and had fun taking pictures to remember the night out, as seen below:

Naomi hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May, when she and Sasha Banks walked out. WWE suspended them and stripped them of their Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Banks and Naomi had reportedly agreed to return to WWE, but the contract negotiations came to a halt. According to reports, the issue preventing the two parties from reaching an agreement is money.

Banks’ most recent move away from WWE was to trademark her given name.