WWE star Natalya shared photos of herself in a bikini with her sister Jenni Neidhart and added the following caption, “Is it national sisters day or national girlfriends day?! Rumors are swirling and I believe nothing I read online lol 😝 @harttotable will stand by both! 👯‍♀️ ❤️🖤”

Jenni also shared a photo and wrote, “It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood @natbynature 🌻☁️🌱”

You can check out the photos below: