Photos: No Way Jose On An Empty Flight To Raw

As noted, WWE is returning to live TV this week at the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando. They will continue to shoot from a closed-set with essential personnel only due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RAW Superstar No Way Jose, who is rarely used on TV these days, is still essential.

Jose, who apparently traveled from the West Coast to Orlando, posted a few interesting shots to Instagram from his journey to RAW.

“Hope you all had a #HappyEaster! Swipe to see how many traveled with me today. #StaySafe #MakingTowns #RAW,” he wrote.

As seen in his Instagram embed below, Jose revealed that he almost had the whole flight to himself.