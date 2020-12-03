Photos: NXT Pays Tribute To Pat Patterson

Tonight’s “Takeover: WarGames 2020” go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network opened up with a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away at the age of 79 this morning following a battle with cancer.
The show opened with Triple H and the rest of the NXT roster, including WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and William Regal, standing on the stage for a tribute to the inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion. NXT then cut to a video package on Patterson’s legendary career, which was set to “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. The show then came back to a “thank you Pat!” chant from the Capitol Wrestling Center crowd, while images of Patterson were displayed on the LED boards around the arena.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s NXT tribute:
Thank you for everything, Pat.#RIPPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/XTmTDpam8O
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2020
A legacy and presence which will forever be felt. #ThankYouPat #RIPPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/3EESnVmzoK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 3, 2020
🎶 I've lived a life that's full
I traveled each and every highway
But more, much more than this
I did it my way 🎶#ThankYouPat #RipPatPatterson pic.twitter.com/v9zhb2yLYD
— WWE (@WWE) December 3, 2020