Photos of AEW Blood & Guts Cage and Set, News on Tonight’s Show, More

Fans are settling into their seats at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit as the doors open for tonight’s Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Fans on Twitter have released the first images of the Blood & Guts set and double cage, as seen below. Below, you can also view the brand-new Blood & Guts poster and the official t-shirt for this evening’s match.
WrestleTix reports that AEW added certain hard-cam section tickets for sales earlier today. There were 526 tickets left for tonight’s Dynamite special as of 6:30 p.m. ET, out of the 11,260 that were issued.
From fireballs to haircuts, we've seen it all and at 8/7c on #AEWDynamite the rivalry continues with #BloodAndGuts 😤 pic.twitter.com/uzMqGsZsz5
Are you ready for the violence? The #BloodAndGuts event shirt is available NOW at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp. Check it out!#shopaew #aew #aewdynamite pic.twitter.com/bfzaAMI5YK
The doors have just opened at the @LCArena_Detroit and #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts is almost here!
Tune in to @TBSNetwork tonight at 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT! pic.twitter.com/FsL19sti9D
#AEWDetroit #BloodAndGuts
Arena view.
Cage is up above.
(Ready for that at 930p.) pic.twitter.com/9HVGI09q8L
First AEW show. First AEW Detroit show. Let’s go! #BloodAndGuts pic.twitter.com/aRTEVnXbhG
Blood & Guts @AEW #bloodandguts #aew #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HQ39zfAA2U
I saw a @SexyChuckieT awful waffle in person. Night already made.#AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts #AEWDarkElevation @kinky_horror pic.twitter.com/BqGyYbG7e1
@BustedOpenRadio @davidlagreca1 @ButlerMBB @TheMarkHenry @THETOMMYDREAMER @MickieJames @thunderrosa22 @GiftofGabSXM watching my first AEW show tonight in person #bloodandguts hoping to get through on tomorrow’s show to tell you about it pic.twitter.com/RMsTWixyW2
