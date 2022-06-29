Photos of AEW Blood & Guts Cage and Set, News on Tonight’s Show, More

Fans are settling into their seats at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit as the doors open for tonight’s Blood & Guts episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Fans on Twitter have released the first images of the Blood & Guts set and double cage, as seen below. Below, you can also view the brand-new Blood & Guts poster and the official t-shirt for this evening’s match.

WrestleTix reports that AEW added certain hard-cam section tickets for sales earlier today. There were 526 tickets left for tonight’s Dynamite special as of 6:30 p.m. ET, out of the 11,260 that were issued.

