Photos of CM Punk With Malakai Black and Zelina Vega, MMA Star Comments On Punk

AEW’s CM Punk and Malakai Black were training with Black’s wife, WWE’s Zelina Vega, at the Roufusport MMA Academy in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

As seen below, Coach Duke Roufus posted a photo of the group together in the cage. Roufus is who trained Punk for his UFC run a few years back.

Duke told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that he will be at Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee to support Punk as he makes his Dynamite debut for an interview with Tony Schiavone. Bellator Bantamweight Champion Sergio Pettis will also be at Dynamite to support his friend Punk.

Roufus also noted to Raimondi that Black is “pretty darn good” at kickboxing.

Black also posted a photo of he and Punk in the cage and captioned the Instagram photo with a “coming soon” teaser, tagging Roufusport and Hayabusa Fightwear.

“Coming soon @roufusport @hayabusacombat,” Black wrote.

You can see the related posts from Duke and Malakai below: