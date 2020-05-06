Photos Of Crew Members In Masks At AEW Dynamite Venue, CoronaVirus Safety Details

The local labor union group working tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida made a Facebook post on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 safety measures that were implemented for the show. IATSE 115 (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) noted on Facebook that a COVID-19 Rapid Test was given to every stagehand, road crew, venue staff and talent before they were allowed to enter the venue. The work began at Daily’s Place on Tuesday.

“We reopened with AEW-All Elite Wrestling SAFELY at Daily’s Place Amphitheatre today [Tuesday]. A COVID-19 Rapid Test was given to every stagehand, road crew, venue staff and talent before entering the venue. Portable wash stations, hand sanitizer stations, mandatory masks covering, social distancing (especially at breaks) at all times. We didn’t ask to be the first but we are and we are working to keep it SAFE! #iatse115 #unionstrong #returntoworksafely,” wrote IATSE Chapter 115 on Facebook.

They also confirmed in the comments section that AEW supplied the tests, and that this will be a closed-set taping with no crowd. They added in another comment when asked what happens if a worker tests positive and are symptomatic, “All the IATSE local members tested negative on the Serological test. If a member had tested positive then they would be referred for a Molecular test. Results of this test determines whether you can work.”