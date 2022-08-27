Photos of Drew McIntyre’s Scars from WWE SmackDown Beating, Karrion Kross Warning

The Bloodline destroyed Drew McIntyre on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from Detroit.

Despite interference from the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos, Drew McIntyre was able to win the main event of SmackDown and defeat Sami Zayn. The storyline of the match was that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called on Zayn to take care of Drew McIntyre and distract him before their main event match at WWE Clash at The Castle. Earlier in the evening, Reigns expressed his appreciation to Zayn for taking the Claymore Kick delivered by McIntyre on the episode of SmackDown from the previous week.

Following the main event of Friday night’s SmackDown, Reigns headed straight for the ring and proceeded to beat McIntyre down as the crowd booed. McIntyre fought back and sent Reigns shoulder-first into the ring post, which caused him to fall to the floor. However, The Usos then stormed the ring and double-teamed McIntyre after Reigns had been sent to the floor by McIntyre. McIntyre put up a fight and was able to clear the ring, but as soon as he turned around, The Tribal Chief hit him with a big spear.

After that, the Usos brought steel chairs into the ring and took turns using them to attack McIntyre while Reigns yelled instructions at them. The Usos continued their assault on McIntyre by stomping on him while he was on the ground after they had already taken him to the ground and thrown him over the announce table. After that, Reigns took his position on the turnbuckles and watched as The Usos drive McIntyre into the barrier, where they then held him against it while Zayn delivered a Helluva Kick. In addition to that, the Usos took half of the steel ring steps and repeatedly struck McIntyre with them throughout the match.

The #1 contender was brought back into the ring, where Reigns was already waiting for him. Reigns insulted McIntyre in front of him and warned him that the peak of the mountain belongs to him and that Drew will never have it unless Reigns is finished with it. Reigns also said that he owns the mountain. After briefly knocking McIntyre unconscious with a guillotine choke, Reigns allowed him to fall to the mat. After that, Reigns positioned a chair over McIntyre’s head and sat down on, pinning McIntyre to the mat while he was dazed.

While posing for the photo, Reigns sat in the chair that was suspended above McIntyre’s head and wore both of the championship belts. Behind him, the Usos and Zayn struck a pose, holding up their fingers and their respective titles. Reigns yelled at the camera about how the entire company and the entire industry runs off of him, and he expressed his desire to watch someone attempt to take the straps away from him. After that, SmackDown went off the air with Reigns still holding both titles while the fans booed The Bloodline.

Following Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, WWE sent out a tweet that included two photos of numerous battle scars that were left on McIntyre’s body as a result of the beating he received at the hands of The Bloodline.

“The aftermath. @DMcIntyreWWE #SmackDown,” WWE wrote as the caption to the photos, which you can see below.

In addition to the main main event event featuring Drew McIntyre, Friday night’s episode of SmackDown featured a new warning promo from Karrion Kross directed toward McIntyre, as well as several videos on McIntyre’s redemption story and his journey to Clash at The Castle, which can also be seen below.

After the broadcast of this week’s SmackDown, the go-home edition of next week’s WWE Clash of the Castle was taped. A Two-Year Championship Celebration for Reigns will take place during the go-home episode, which will feature Zayn as well as The Usos. You can click here for complete spoilers from the tapings that will take place on Friday.

Here are the aforementioned photos and highlights: