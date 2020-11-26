Photos Of New WWE Couple McKenzie Mitchell And Vic Joseph

Announcer Vic Joseph and backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell went public with their relationship earlier today, on Thanksgiving. Joseph took to Instagram today and posted a photo from a shoot they did together.

He wrote:

“Thankful for family, friends, colleagues and you @mckenzienmitchell #HappyThanksgiving”

Mitchell responded in the comments and wrote:

“Thankful for you, love [heart emoji]”

Mitchell posted another photo to her Instagram and wrote:

“my turkey [turkey emoji]”

Here are their photos from Instagram-