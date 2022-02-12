Photos of Thumbtacks In Brian Myers’ Body Following Impact Wrestling Main Event

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode was headlined by a brutal No DQ match, which saw W. Morrissey defeat Brian Myers.

The finish saw Morrissey deliver two BQE powerbombs onto a pile of thumbtacks to get the pin and the win. Myers took to Twitter after the show and posted several photos of thumbtacks in his back, arm, hand and head.

“I think I’m done with @IMPACTWRESTLING,” Myers wrote.

Morrissey was attacked by Impact World Champion Moose after the match to build to their title match at No Surrender on February 19. Hawkins has not been announced for a No Surrender bout as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full tweet from Hawkins, along with footage from the match: